M&T Bank Corp Sells 294 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,241,000 after acquiring an additional 652,772 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.6% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,142,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,569,000 after acquiring an additional 417,415 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,465,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,141,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,281,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $803,647.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,409.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,708.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,232,771. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $88.70 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $108.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

