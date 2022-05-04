M&T Bank Corp Takes $124,000 Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 4.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAND. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

