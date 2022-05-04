M&T Bank Corp Takes $204,000 Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3,937.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca L. Owen bought 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

WSC stock opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile (Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.