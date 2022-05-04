New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 184.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 74,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,038.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 87,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAC stock opened at $148.23 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $103.53 and a 12-month high of $167.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $250.17 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bradesco Corretora cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

