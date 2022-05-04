New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $86,000 Stock Position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Puma Biotechnology worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 214,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 70,600 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 25.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $99.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.21. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 357.74% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $55.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PBYI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

About Puma Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

