New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 47,421 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,421 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 572.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 60,887 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 31.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 27.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 57,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRTG opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26.

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $166.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.83 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is -8.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HRTG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

