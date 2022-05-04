New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes $39,000 Position in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVRX. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx during the third quarter valued at $77,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx during the third quarter valued at $5,743,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in CVRx in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVRx in the third quarter worth about $1,312,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in CVRx in the third quarter worth about $57,817,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVRx alerts:

CVRX opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. CVRx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.29.

CVRx ( NASDAQ:CVRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CVRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.37.

In other CVRx news, Director Kirk G. Nielsen bought 26,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $211,139.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirk G. Nielsen bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 112,155 shares of company stock worth $808,084.

CVRx Profile (Get Rating)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.