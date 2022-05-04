New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes $39,000 Position in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVRX. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx during the third quarter valued at $77,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx during the third quarter valued at $5,743,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in CVRx in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVRx in the third quarter worth about $1,312,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in CVRx in the third quarter worth about $57,817,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CVRX opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. CVRx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.29.
Several analysts have commented on CVRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.37.
In other CVRx news, Director Kirk G. Nielsen bought 26,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $211,139.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirk G. Nielsen bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 112,155 shares of company stock worth $808,084.
CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.
