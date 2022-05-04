NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Position Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,051 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.07% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.7325 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 325.29%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

