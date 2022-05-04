NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Shares of NVCR opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.45. The company has a quick ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -149.59 and a beta of 0.88. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $232.76.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.29 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $81,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $167,188.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,967 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

NovoCure Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.