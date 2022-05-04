Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Position Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 53,567 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.42.

Shares of OXY opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.94. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $63.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

