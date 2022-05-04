OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,579 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,791 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,021,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,767,000 after buying an additional 45,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,925,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 320.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,201,000 after buying an additional 308,298 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $8,799,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OFG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

In related news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $70,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jorge Colon bought 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $32,989.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,419 shares of company stock worth $694,472. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OFG opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $30.93.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

