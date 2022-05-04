Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,262 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.38% of Photronics worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Photronics by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth $1,050,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Photronics by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Photronics by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLAB opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $951.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.98. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. Photronics had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Photronics’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Photronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $189,895.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,593 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,668.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,781 shares of company stock worth $446,318 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

