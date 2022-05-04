Principal Street Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.2% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 78,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,122,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,504,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $281.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.31 and a 200-day moving average of $310.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

