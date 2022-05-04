Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Marion Mccourt Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total value of $722,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,905,518.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marion Mccourt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.82, for a total value of $701,820.00.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $660.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.40 and a 1 year high of $747.42. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $676.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $642.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 42.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Bank of America lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $609,222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after buying an additional 489,084 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after buying an additional 333,312 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

