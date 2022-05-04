Saltoro Capital LP Sells 1,379 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Saltoro Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings in Denbury were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 227.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 480,971 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 704.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 636.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 47,474 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $703,000.

DEN opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.98 and a beta of 3.33. Denbury Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $91.30.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.44 million. Denbury had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.97.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

