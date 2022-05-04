Saltoro Capital LP Takes $536,000 Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 824.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SONO opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.41. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.46 and a 52 week high of $42.57.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $664.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.14 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $25,077.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,908.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $2,440,248.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,960. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SONO. TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

