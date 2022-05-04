Satovsky Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,878 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.8% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 78,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

Microsoft stock opened at $281.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

