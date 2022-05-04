SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 6,437 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Daqo New Energy worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.85.

NYSE DQ opened at $42.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $90.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.15.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.81 by $0.18. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 44.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 18.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

