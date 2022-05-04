SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,522 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Yelp worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,645,209 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $135,978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,568 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,588,236 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,575,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $58,653,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 1,703.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,733 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $28,999,000 after purchasing an additional 51,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YELP. StockNews.com began coverage on Yelp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.57.

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 7,500 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 20,500 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $701,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,919,012.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,162 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.81. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 1.66.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.10 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

