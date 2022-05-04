SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 62,529 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 108.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,529 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of Community Health Systems worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 9.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 75.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $17.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $950.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.83.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

