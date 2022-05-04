SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 7,218 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 322.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Clorox by 3.6% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 4.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Atlantic Securities cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

CLX opened at $147.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.15, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

Clorox Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

