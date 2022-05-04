SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 75,755 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) by 350.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,755 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Realogy worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 125.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,872,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,700 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Realogy in the third quarter valued at about $11,790,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Realogy during the third quarter worth about $6,099,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Realogy by 147.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 573,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,054,000 after buying an additional 341,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Realogy by 293.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 429,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter.

RLGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realogy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realogy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

RLGY opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.05. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.47.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realogy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

