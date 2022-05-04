SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 190,770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $70.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.43. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.79.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 57.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 55.08%.

SLG has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.03.

In related news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $282,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

