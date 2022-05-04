SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,554 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,293 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,242,000 after buying an additional 2,034,749 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 71.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,143,000 after buying an additional 359,156 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 32.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 718,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,144,000 after buying an additional 175,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $14,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $93.25 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $101.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 1.55.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

