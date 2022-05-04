SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 317.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,165 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ABM Industries worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,146,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,654,000 after buying an additional 64,669 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,699,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,516,000 after buying an additional 275,424 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,550,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,795,000 after buying an additional 13,310 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,443,000 after buying an additional 523,007 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,221,000 after buying an additional 96,144 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $425,347.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,374 shares of company stock worth $915,090 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.92. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.10.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

ABM Industries Profile (Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

