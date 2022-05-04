SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,748 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,332 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 95.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

CUBI opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.00. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

