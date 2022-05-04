SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 230.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,967 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $27.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 566.67%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.