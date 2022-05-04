SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 531.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,528 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.15% of HomeStreet worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HMST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $149,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $773.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. HomeStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 31.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 27.34%.

About HomeStreet (Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.