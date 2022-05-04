SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 268,342 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile (Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.