SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,179 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Monro worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Monro by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.84 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

