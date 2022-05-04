SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,374 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $53.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.66. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.36. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.20.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.