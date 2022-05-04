SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $7,752,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 43,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 430,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,393,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 87,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.46.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,815,950. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.52. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

