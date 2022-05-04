SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,548 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of SkyWest worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 34.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 28,919 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in SkyWest by 212.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SkyWest by 215.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in SkyWest by 35.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 27,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

SKYW stock opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $53.05.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $735.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.63 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Atkin acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $1,393,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SkyWest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SkyWest from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

