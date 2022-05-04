SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 533.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 31,919 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $804,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,981,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.71.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $130.10 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.32 and a 52-week high of $191.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.50.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.31. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

