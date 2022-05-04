SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000.

AAWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $882,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $70.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.39 and a 200-day moving average of $82.19. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.94. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

