SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,895 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.11% of Bancorp worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TBBK. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 431.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 999,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 811,565 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 165.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,188,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,243,000 after purchasing an additional 741,476 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $602,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $11,267,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Bancorp by 2,686.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 359,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 346,511 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TBBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 41.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

