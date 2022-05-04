SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,653,000 after purchasing an additional 384,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,290,000 after purchasing an additional 134,449 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,553,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,155,000 after purchasing an additional 591,084 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,459,000 after purchasing an additional 820,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,598,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,726,000 after purchasing an additional 213,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.70.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $164.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

