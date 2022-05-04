SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 277.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RS. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.75.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total transaction of $1,785,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,277,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,634 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,957. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS opened at $204.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.70. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $135.46 and a 1-year high of $207.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.14 by $1.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.36%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

