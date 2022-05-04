SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 123.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 127.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $190.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.09. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.34 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 12.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.29.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

