SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Patrick Industries worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 296,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,914,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 77,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $1,997,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $714,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $67.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.70. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $98.42.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.88%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PATK. StockNews.com began coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

