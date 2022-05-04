SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,962 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMHC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

Shares of TMHC opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.68. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

