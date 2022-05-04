SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 160,711 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,711 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of KE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of KE by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KE by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEKE. HSBC upgraded KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KE in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.70 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.16.

Shares of BEKE opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.58 and a beta of -1.54. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

