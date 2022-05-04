SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 20,230 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,230 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 286.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

BR opened at $146.44 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.58 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.14 and a 200-day moving average of $162.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

