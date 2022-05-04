SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 27,220 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,220 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $127.74 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.03.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.