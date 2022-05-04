SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,328 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $155.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.33. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.50 and a 12-month high of $170.31.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $723.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.83 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $616,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $146,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

