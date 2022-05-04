SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 429 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,242 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Signature Bank by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $253.11 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $223.96 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.08.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

