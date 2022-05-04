SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,467 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,028 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,467 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BancFirst worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BANF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $86.82.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 38.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $1,640,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $194,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BANF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BancFirst in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

