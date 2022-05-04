SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 66,771 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,771 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AVNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Avient stock opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46. Avient Co. has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $61.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.86.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Avient’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

