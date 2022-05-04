SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 7,278 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,278 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.29.

NYSE FRC opened at $153.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

