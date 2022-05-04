SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 7,357 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,357 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,296,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,677 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $141,115,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $102,748,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $681,228,000 after purchasing an additional 276,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 506,868 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,716,000 after purchasing an additional 156,951 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI opened at $215.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.16 and a 200 day moving average of $240.79. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.54 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.33.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Motorola Solutions (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.